Vineet Peety shares entrepreneurial Journey at AMA Rare Share

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entrepreneur Vineet Peety interacted with participants at the 77th Rare Share series organized by the Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) at Anand Hall, MIT Campus on Friday.

Peety spoke about his journey with SRJ Steels and the importance of organizational culture, employee role, and production growth. He said that SRJ Steels is fully made in Bharat and the family business has set up India’s first Precision Strip Mill at Jalna. He underlined three points for entrepreneurship Swadharma, Passion, and the “3Cs” of Success: Concentration, Cooperation, and Consistency. He said entrepreneurs should work with a 20-year vision. Speaking about his role in the family business, Peety said that the success of a company comes from a series of consistent decisions and not from one single step.

The program was attended by C. P. Tripathi, Dr. Yadnyavir Kavde, Munish Sharma, AMA president Ashish Garde, Ulhas Shiurkar, Sunil Raithatta, Ritesh Mishra, AMA Secretary Ved Jahagirdar, Yogesh Udgire, Sachin Kate, Sanjay Sanghai, Santosh Joshi, Shiv Phalke and others. The session was anchored by Ved Jahagirdar.

--------------

About Vineet Peety:

Vineet Peety is director of SRJ Peety Steels Pvt. Ltd. and part of the third generation of the business family. He has introduced Industry 4.0 practices in the company and led the establishment of the Precision Strip Mill at Jalna. He is also active in Young Indians (Yi), where he has served as Chairman at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.