Vinod Bardapurkar passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 18, 2025 20:30 IST2025-08-18T20:30:02+5:302025-08-18T20:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Vinod Bardapurkar (65), retired technician of the Government Dental College, passed away early Monday morning after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Chetananagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife Jyoti, retired librarian of the Government Library College, and daughter Sukhada.