Vinod Khandre passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Journalist Vinod Harishchandra Khandre (47, Bhavsinghpura) passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at GMCH. He had been injured in a road accident last month. Khandre is survived by his wife, three daughters, a son-in-law and a brother. His funeral will take place on Saturday at 9 am at the Bhavsinghpura crematorium.