Vinod Patil meets Shinde & Fadnavis for candidature

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vinod Patil who is Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constitutetion aspirant from Shiv Sena of Shinde group, met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday.

However, it is learnt that he was informed that his candidature would be considered only after the issue of seat sharing in Mahayuti was resolved. BJP along with Shiv Sena made a claim over Aurangabad LS Constituency.

Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire won the LS seat four times, except last time. Uddhav Thackeray Sena faction, who is an ally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) gave the ticket to Khaire for the sixth time. Khaire has already started canvassing for the election.

The crisis in Mahayuti continues over the seat of Aurangabad LS seat. District Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Shinde Sena district president Rajendra Janjal, former MLA of Kannad Nitin Patil along petitioner of Marath reservation Vinod Patil are aspirants from Shinde Sena Group for the constituency.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has been preparing from BJP for the election for the past two years. The name of Housing Development Minister Atul Save is also in the talks for the tickets. Both BJP and Shinde Sena have made a claim over the Constituency. It is speculated that local Sena MLAs have opposed Vinod Patil.

However, Patil has good relations with CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde, Fadnavis along with union ministers of BJP and Sena and ministers from the State attended Shiv Jayanti Mahotsav organised by Vinod Patil at Agra for consecutive two years.

It is learned that Vinod Patil met CM Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavi along with other leaders in Mumbai on Friday and sought a ticket for the election. He was informed that the issue of seat sharing in Mahayuti would be resolved in the next two days and then, the decision about the candidatures would be taken.

Box

BJP eager for constituency

Also, union Home Minister Amit Shah held a public meeting in the city and urged people to send ‘Kamal’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So, the BJP is eager to unfurl its flag on the stronghold of Sena. Shinde Sena has three MLAs and BJP has two MLAs in the district.