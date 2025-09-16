Vinod Rapatwar's lecture on M’wada Muktisangram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will organise a flag hoisting and lecture on September 17 to celebrate Marathwada Muktisangram Day. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will hoist the flag on the lawn in front of the main building of the campus at 8.30 am tomorrow. The main programme will be held immediately in the Mahatma Phule Auditorium.

Nagpur District Information Officer Vinod Rapatwar will deliver a lecture on 'Smarant of Hyderabad Muktisangram.' VC Dr Fulari will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar will be the chief guests of the programme. Vinod Rapatwar is a scholar of Marathwada history and will provide a PowerPoint and audio-visual materials.