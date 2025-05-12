Violence in religion’s name is against its principles: Dr Ram Puniyani

Chhaatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Violence in the name of religion is not based on the core principles of religion, but rather hatred is being fueled in its name. Moral values teach us to love humanity, not to spread hatred. While thinking about the bright future of India, it is necessary to respect the moral values of all religions, follow the path of the Indian Constitution and pay attention to the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights,” said Dr Ram Puniyani, a veteran historian.

He was speaking in a special lecture on 'Message of History: In Today's Context' organised by the College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University at Aryabhatta Auditorium on Monday.

Dr Vijay Pandharipande, former Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, was present as the chief guest at the inauguration of the program. MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, teachers and students were present.

Ex-VC Dr Vijay Pandharipande said in this changing era, it is necessary to recognise the importance of multidisciplinary knowledge and skills, not just degrees. “Artificial Intelligence has sharp intelligence but no heart. No system can replace human relationships,” he added. VC Dr Vilas Sapkal also spoke. Hrishikesh More conducted the proceedings of the programme while Principal Dr Rekha Shelke proposed a vote of thanks.