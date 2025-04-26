VIP visits to disrupt traffic in city again

• 1,000 police personnel deployed for security

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City residents are set to face traffic disruptions on Sunday as BJP National President and union Minister J.P. Nadda, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif will arrive. From 11 am to 6 pm, nearly 1,000 police officers will be on duty to manage security.

Earlier, during a VIP movement on April 19, key areas like Seven Hills and Cidco had turned into virtual security zones, causing hours of traffic jams and inconvenience. To avoid confusion this time, police conducted a full rehearsal on Saturday. For Sunday's arrangements, the city police have mobilized 3 DCP, 5 ACP, 31 PI and nearly 100 junior officers. Weekly offs for the police staff have been cancelled to ensure smooth operations.

-------------------------------

Lunch stop at MP Dr. Karad’s Home

Nadda will land at 11.40 am and participate in several programs. Around 1.45 pm, he will have lunch at MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad’s residence.

----------------------------

Heavy security for Nadda

Nadda travels with a Z-Plus security cover, backed by CRPF commandos and an Advance Security Team (AST) team that clears every venue beforehand.

----------------------

Traffic advisory for citizens

Officials clarified that no roads will be permanently closed. Traffic will only be paused briefly when the VIP convoys pass. Citizens are advised to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with police instructions.