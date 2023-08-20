Vipassana camp organised at Phulambri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-day Vipassana camp organised by Jambudwip International Meditation and Cultural Centre at Jambudwip Buddha Vihara in Phulambri concluded on Friday. The Buddhist Vipassana teacher from Thailand Dr Benjawana Wangshukeva imparted Vipassana training. The camp was started on Monday and Anapan Sati, the process of controlling breathing during meditation was taught. Similarly, training on various techniques in Vipassana was given. A session of questions and answers was also held daily. The participating students were given scholarships by Bhante Lucky. The participants expressed satisfaction after the completion of the camp.

Under the guidance of Bhadant Lucky, Jananrdan Shejwal, Swidha from Thailand, Rahul Jadhav, Sujit Mhaske, Ramkrishna Jadhav, Sarapi Ronan and Nttananta Yannava provided services during the camp.