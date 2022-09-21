Viral infection among kids and elderly on a rise

Doctors advice to take precaution, advice keep premises free of accumulated water

Aurangabad, Sep 21:

Hundreds of citizens have been infected with viral, fever, cold, and cough. In all, 667 patients were treated for cold and cough till September 19, in the rural, sub district and district hospitals. The number of people receiving treatment in GMCH, municipal health centres and private hospitals is more than these hospitals. The number of children and seniors is highest. Therefore, pediatricians have advised to pay attention to the health of children.

Children and the elderly are the most affected by viral infections due to their low immunity. Viral diseases including corona, swine flu, viral infections, dengue and dengue-like diseases are currently on the rise in the district. OPDs in government hospitals in rural areas including Government Medical College and Hospital and district civil hospital are overflowing with patients.

Increased cold and cough

There is at least one patient with a cold, cough in every household. According to civil surgeon, Dr Dayanand Motipavle, 667 patients of cold and cough have been treated till September 19, in the rural, sub-district and district hospitals.

Avoid eating food in open

District malaria officer Ravindra Dhole said, water accumulates in the space behind the refrigerator. This becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and leads to dengue and other diseases. Therefore, the places where water accumulates should be cleaned regularly.

Increase in pediatric patients

At present, the number of children suffering from viral fever, dengue and dengue like diseases has increased. Parents should pay attention to their children's diet and vaccination. Avoid eating outside food. Eat a balanced diet of leafy vegetables, fruits and protein. Seek medical advice immediately if any symptoms of illness appear, said Dr Sandhya Kondpalle, secretary, Aurangabad Pediatricians Association.