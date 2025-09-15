Viral video of python killing: 2 accused sent to Forest Custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A video of killing a female python in Bahulkheda village, Soyegaon tehsil, went viral across various media platforms.

The video, which sparked widespread outrage on social media, quickly caught the attention of the authorities, prompting swift action. Two individuals have been arrested, while other accused are still absconding. The court granted three days of forest custody to the arrested individuals on Monday.

The arrested accused--Afroz Nazir Pathan ( 21, Bahulkheda, Soyegaon) and Hamzekhan Musa Tadvi (31), voluntarily appeared before forest officials at the Forest Range Office in Soeygaon and confessed to the crime.

Both were immediately taken into custody and presented before the Soyegaon court, which remanded them to three days in forest custody. The investigation is ongoing under the leadership of the Soyegaon Forest Range Officer and the investigating officer.

The case is being probed under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Suvarna Mane and Assistant Conservator of Forests S R. Bhamre, with Forest Range Officer A.P. Misal heading the investigation.

Foresters P D Koli (Soyegaon), M M Ali (Banoti), S N Nagare (Ambhai), along with forest guards and staff, worked collectively to track down the accused. This action is being seen as crucial for wildlife conservation.