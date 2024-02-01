Virendra Mishra to take over as special IGP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The list transferring senior police officials, in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha polls, was released on Wednesday.

The special Inspector General of Police (SpIGP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar range), Dr. Dyaneshwar Chavan, has been transferred to Thane as the joint commissioner. He has been succeeded by an additional commissioner (Mumbai), Virendra Mishra.

For the past five days, police officers of different cadres have been transferred by the State Government. The police inspectors were transferred on Tuesday. Accordingly, the transfers of IPS and other officers of the state police were made on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Dr. Chavan, who was the additional commissioner in Mumbai, was transferred to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a special IGP in April 2023. The incident of lathicharge during the Maratha reservation agitation at Antarwali Sarati and later the torching of the houses took place during his regime. He handled all the issues tactfully.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Aparna Gitey has been transferred as principal of the Police Training Centre (Latur), and the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Ahmednagar, Swati Bhor, has been transferred as superintendent of police (SP, Government Railway Police) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Box

Khade, Aghav reinstated

The then additional SP Rahul Khade and the deputy SP Mukund Aghav were suspended in connection with lathicharge on agitators at Antarwali Sarati. The government has reinstated them during these transfers. Khade has been transferred as Joint Commissioner (FDA Enforcement) while Aghav has been transferred as additional SP (Anti Corruption Bureau) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).