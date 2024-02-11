Virtual industrial visit initiative launched for ITI trainees in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Magic Incubator, in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Jalna, has launched a virtual industrial visit initiative for ITI trainees. The inaugural event took place recently, at Vinodrai Engineering Pvt Ltd, Jalna.

The initiative aims to expose ITI trainees to industry environments, various departments, and manufacturing processes, fostering entrepreneurship and innovative concepts. Sunil Raithatha, director of Vinodrai Engineers and Magic, emphasized the importance of skilled manpower in driving quality production, particularly in Tier 2-3 zones like Jalna-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The event witnessed special interactions between students and industry leaders aiming to instill an entrepreneurial spirit among ITI trainees. Purushottam Devtale, joint director, and other officials from the regional department of vocational education and training were present.

Ashish Garde, director of MAGIC, Principal of Government ITI Ghansawangi DM Rathod and others were present.