Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MAGIC, in partnership with iDEX Defence Innovation Organization (DIO) and Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), is hosting a virtual session to promote Defense India Startup Challenges (DISC)-X and provide insights into the challenges.

The virtual session will be held on November 17, at 11 am. Expert speaker Aarti Maurya, programme executive, iDEX DIO will be guiding the participants. iDEX DISC X features 76 problem statements aimed at enhancing the innovation capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. Selected startups and MSMEs can receive funding of up to Rs 1.5 crore in DISC-X and Rs 10 crore in iDEX Prime (X) to develop cutting-edge technologies in the fields of advanced detectors, imaging, sensors, AI, data analytics, and more. One can join the session on https://meet.google.com/qgq-qyqz-ane.