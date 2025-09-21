Virtual vacancy of MBBS-BDS released

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released virtual vacancies for the second centralised admission process (CAP) rounds of MBBS/BDS. The seats of 2333 medical and dental colleges, category-wise, were displayed for the convenience of students and colleges for the academic year 2025-26.

The virtual vacancies are those seats which are presently occupied by candidates who have not filled the status retention form and are likely to opt for the next round.

Schedule for CAP Round - 2 displayed

In view of the revised schedule by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota and State Counselling, the Cell has decided to conduct CAP Round - 2 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses to fill the vacant seats.

The process of filling online preference form has already begun and its last date is September 22. The selection list will be released on September 24.

Those who are selected will have to join physically and fill status retention form with all original documents and requisite fees between September 25 and 29. The schedule for the subsequent CAP rounds will be declared in due course.