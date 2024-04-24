Visit LT-CC Education Expo to select a better school for your child

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement fills the air as anticipation mounts for the upcoming academic year, with parents eagerly seeking admissions to their children. Some aspire for admission to prominent schools, while others, migrateed for work, and want enrollment of their children in local schools.

There are also parents who are searching for coaching classes and summer camps so that their children can enhance their skills and creativity during summer vacation. Their search will end at the three-day Lokmat Times Campus Club’s ‘Summer Camp Expo-2024’ and ‘Lokmat Mission Admission-2024’ beginning at Lokmat Bhavan, on April 26. Entry is free for all from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm between April 26 and 28.

The visitors will get information about prominent education institutes, coaching classes and summer camps under one roof at the expo. Parents will be able to select the best choice from the available multiple options.

Fancy dress contest

A fancy dress Competition will be held on April 28 (Sunday).

1. First Group :

Students of Pre-Primary. The theme is 'Fruits and Vegetables.' Timing: from 4 pm to 6 pm.

2. Second Group:

Students from standards third to fifth. The theme is 'Freedom Fighter.' Timing: 11 am to 1 pm.

Drawing competition

A drawing competition will be arranged on April 27 (Saturday).

1. First Group:

Students from first to fourth standards. The theme is 'My Morning.' Timing: 11 am to 1 pm.

2. Second Group:

Students from class fifth to 10th. The theme is 'Save Water'. Timing: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Participate in contests & win prizes

There will be three competitions for three days during the 'Lokmat Times Camps Club Education Expo' to boost the creativity of school students. Information about the educational institution will be available in the exhibition. Children will also get a golden chance to participate in the competitions and win prizes.

Good handwriting contest

A good handwriting competition will be held on April 26 (Friday). The competition will be conducted in two groups.

In the first group, students from standard first to third will be able to participate, between 11 am to 1 pm. The students from fourth to 10th standards will participate in the second group, from 4 pm to 6 pm. The paper sheet for the handwriting competition will be provided by the organisers. A total of three winners will be announced from each group.

Winners to get prizes through a lucky draw

There is a gold opportunity for the visitors to win prizes. Lucky winners will be selected from among visitors on the basis of a draw. The winners will get prizes.