'Vividhā' dance performances and 'Prekshā' exhibition on World Dance Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mahagami Gurukul will celebrate World Dance Day on April 27 with a special event titled ‘Vividhā’, featuring Kathak and Odissi performances, along with an exhibition ‘Prekshā’ highlighting India’s rich dance heritage. The program will be held at 5 pm at Rukmini Sabhagriha, MGM University campus, and is open to all.

Celebrating its 28th year of World Dance Day commemorations, Mahagami Gurukul, since 1997, has consistently designed and hosted insightful programs to foster an artistic dialogue on dance heritage, a cause championed by UNESCO. This year’s theme, ‘Diverse Harmonies of Dance Movements’, focuses on the creative confluence within Indian classical traditions. ‘Vividhā’ will showcase a blend of traditional compositions by legendary gurus and select works choreographed by Mahagami director Parwati Dutta. The performances will be presented by students from Mahagami Gurukul Centre for Performing Arts. Parallelly, the three-day exhibition ‘Prekshā’, from April 27 to 29, will feature dance visuals, student artworks, and archival images of past performances, offering a glimpse into the confluence of dance and visual arts. Rasikas and art enthusiasts are invited to witness this unique tribute to India’s dance legacy.