Vote for all-round development of city: Imtiaz Jaleel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday urged people to vote for the overall development of the city. He was speaking at a public meeting organised at Karim Colony on Tuesday night.

Imtiaz Jaleel has started campaigning in Muslim-Hindu-dominated areas of Aurangabad East Assembly Constituency. He took out Padyatras in Shahbazar area on Tuesday morning and in the N-8 area in the evening.

He also interacted with people in the meeting.

He said that the AIMIM is always there to help common citizens. Jaleel appealed to people to vote for the overall development of the city and give him an opportunity to serve them. He also asked voters to be careful of various political tactics of the opposition.

Salim Basmeh, Ghazi Bin Mubarak, Ayyub Hilabi, Abudi Hilabi, Murtuza Khan, Imad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Nisar Khan, Isaq Andewala, Fawwaz Binkaleb, Mohammad Hilabi, Amer Khan and others were present for the meeting. The event was hosted by Abdullah Chaus and Zeeshan Patel.