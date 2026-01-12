Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is implementing a voter awareness campaign. College students are being encouraged to participate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections. The campaign is being conducted under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar.

Director of the National Service Scheme, Dr Sominath Khade and Dr Beena Sengar are actively participating in the campaign. Appeal boards encouraging people to vote have been installed at the university’s main entrance as well as at all important corners, hostels, the library and on all four stages of the Folk Arts Festival.