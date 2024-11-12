Voters annoyed by campaign calls from Nanded, Kolhapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voters in the Phulambri Assembly Constituency are confused and irritated as they are receiving campaign calls from other constituencies. There is a growing concern among voters whether their vote has mistakenly been registered in another constituency. Furthermore, these calls are coming at inconvenient times, causing distress to the voters.

The Ladsavangi district council area falls under the Phulambri constituency. Currently, the election campaign is in full swing, with candidates using new technologies for their campaigns. However, voters are facing a nuisance due to the recorded calls they are receiving on their mobile phones. These calls come as early as 7 am. and as late as 8 pm. Voters in the constituency are perplexed as to why they are receiving campaign calls from Nanded, Kolhapur, and other constituencies. They are questioning whether their vote has been mistakenly registered in another constituency.

In rural areas, voters are busy with agricultural work, including cotton harvesting, sowing crops, and watering their fields. Farmers and labourers, who are already exhausted from a day’s work, are further troubled by these untimely campaign calls, claimed Vinod Padul, Vilas Pawar and other villagers. Voters are frustrated, hoping the election season ends soon so that these recorded calls stop. On top of the regular calls from various companies throughout the day, election campaign calls have now added to their irritation. People are now questioning whether mobile phones, which are meant for their convenience, are being misused for company promotions and election campaigns.