Voters raised 514 grievances in 22 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voters from the district raised 514 grievances in 22 days in the wake of Lok Sabha elections. Prakash Patil, Nodal Officer of Voter Assistance and Grievance Redressal Cell said that the number of grievances would increase as the election approaches.

As soon as the elections were announced, a voter assistance and grievance redressal cell was set up at the office of the district collector. The Cell provided 1950 as a toll-free telephone number for the convenience of voters. Since the establishment of the Cell, a total of 514 queries were raised through the number, while 15 people personally visited the Cell and sought information.

The Cell claimed that the grievances were resolved. The National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP) also allows citizens to ask election-related queries. So far, 121 grievances have been registered from the district and they have also been resolved.

Box

25 phone calls daily

Around 25 voters contact the Cell through the 1950 number daily. As the election process approaches, this number will increase.

Patil informed that queries are being made on this telephone for various reasons like how to register as a new voter and which application should be filled for voter card correction and voting of disabled persons.