Voters registration for Teachers Constituency election to begin on Oct 1

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

District Collector Sunil Chavan on Wednesday announced that the voters registration process for Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections would commence on October 1.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sunil Chavan said that the teachers who completed three years of service during the last six years would be eligible to register as voters. The last date of registration is December 30, 2022.

The Teachers Constituency polls were held last time in Marathwada in February 2017. Now, the elections are likely to be held in January-February 2023, so, fresh registration of voters will be done.

The district collector declared 90 days schedule for voters registration.

A teacher will have to show an actual certificate of three years of teaching from first to 10th standards during the last six years. Its photocopy will not be accepted.

Those who work in non-aided and permanent non-aided schools will have to submit a certificate obtained from the education officer for voters registration.

Another important condition is that the voter should be a resident of the Teachers Constituency. Also, those who retired from the service during the last three years can register as voters. Teachers working on a part-time and clock-hour basis are not eligible for registration.

A total of 25 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers were appointed in the district for the registration process. There were 55,000 voters during the last elections in the region, including 11,442 voters in the district.

Chavan made it clear that the submission of application forms in bulk would not be accepted.

Deputy District Election Officer Dr Bharat Kadam was also present at the briefing.

Box

NCP winner for consecutive 3-time

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the Marathwada Teachers Constituency election consecutive three times.

Sitting MLC of the party Vikram Kale defeated BJP candidate Prof Satish Patki by a margin of 12,298 votes. MLC Kale had obtained 24,809 votes in 2017 while there were 19 candidates in the fray. He has been winning the elections continuously since 2006. BJP lost the elections during the last three times.