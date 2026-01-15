Voting got momentu at Prabhag 3 & 5 after 11 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There were minor clashes at some booths within jurisdiction in Prabhag 5 and 3 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Thursday.

There was a slow pace at the beginning of the voting at Maulana Azad School and Junior. Mostly female voters were seen in the morning while number of males increased after 11 am.

This also helped increasing votign per centages. There were serepentine queues at many booths before 1 pm. Very few of voters were seen on booths between 1 pm and 2 pm. The voting gain momentum around 3 pm. Groups of workers of all prominent parties were seen busy as the voting closing time approached. There was a tension for some time when the gates of the Maulana Azad School polling station being closed.