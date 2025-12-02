Voting machines break down at 5 centres in Paithan; 73 pc voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The voting was halted for some time as the voting machines broke down, one in each of the five 5 wards of the Paithan tehsil on Tuesday.

The voting resumed after the polling station officials rushed to install new machines.

A total of six candidates are in the fray for one seat of the chairman of Paithan Municipal Council while 109 candidates are for 21 seats of the councillors.

The polling began at all 44 booths in the town at 7.30 am. The voting machines at one centre each in ward numbers 3,2,8,9 and 11 of the tehsil stopped in the morning.

The voting became smooth as the polling station officials installed new machines within 10 minutes. Election Officer Neelam Bafna informed that an average of 73 per cent voting was recorded peacefully in the tehsil until night.

A total of 27,877 (73.70 per cent) voters (4,316 males and 13,561 females), out of total 37,805 in the tehsil, exercised their franchise in the elections today.

Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed in the town. Police Inspector Mahadev Gomare informed that no untoward incident was reported from the tehsil during the elections.