Voting PC in Central Constituency decisive for candidate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The voter percentages have been very decisive in the Aurangabad Central Constituency taking into consideration information from past elections.

It may be noted that the voter percentages in the Constituency have either supported or dashed the hopes of candidates is quite intriguing. This shows that the increased voter turnout in this Assembly Constituency has become an alarm bell for the ruling party so far. With only 54 per cent of the votes, independent candidate Pradeep Jaiswal was elected MLA in 2009. The voting percentage increased to 65 pc and Imtiaz Jaleel was elected in 2014. The percentage of voting decreased to 60 percent in 2019 and Jaiswal was elected.

Scenario in 2009

In 2009, Pradeep Jaiswal rebelled on not getting the nomination. He contested the election as an independent through Shahr Pragati Aghadi. Shiv Sena's official candidate Vikas Jain was his rival. Qadir Maulana contested polls from NCP. Jaiswal received 49,965 votes, Jain got 33,988, and Qadir Maulana secured 41,581 votes. Out of 2.50 lakh voters, 1.25 lakh voters exercised their right to vote. The voting percentage was 54.3 per cent.

MIM benefited from vote division in 2014

There were 2.86 voters in the 2014 elections. Of them, 1.88 lakh voters turned out. The voting percentage was 65 percent. Imtiaz Jaleel received 61,000 votes followed by Pradeep Jaiswal 41,861 votes, and Kishanchand Tanwani- 40,770 votes. The MIM benefited from increased voter turnout along with the vote split.

Benefit to Shiv Sena in 2019

In 2019, there were 3.19 voters while 1.93 lakh cast their votes, resulting in a turnout of 60 pc. During this election, Pradeep Jaiswal received 82,217 votes, while Naser Siddiqui from the MIM garnered 68,325 votes, and Amit Bhuigal from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi received 27,000 votes. Despite a lower percentage of votes, Shiv Sena benefited because there was no division among Hindu votes.

Now 3.66 L voters

This time around, the number of voters in this constituency has reached 3.66 lakh. Many are keenly watching what the voter turnout will be. Whether or not there will be a division among Hindu votes will be a crucial factor in determining the outcome.