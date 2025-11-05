Vows, Vibes & Visuals: City weddings go from sacred to stunning

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From pastel palettes to carnival haldis, city’s wedding season is no longer just about rituals it’s about aesthetics, reels, and Insta-worthy traditions.

City wedding scene is evolving couples are saying “I do” with a modern twist while keeping their Vedic roots alive. From décor to rituals, the fusion is redefining the city’s celebration culture. Event managers say that today’s couples are drawn to pastel themes, live music, and open-air haldi ceremonies for their photogenic appeal. Event planners note the average wedding budget at around Rs 20 lakh, stretching up to Rs 3 crore depending on the scale and guest list. While destination weddings are fewer, nearby getaways like Shirdi, Nashik, and Lonavala remain preferred for their ease and affordability. Social media now serves as the ultimate trendsetter, inspiring décor, outfits, and themes that capture both style and spirituality. “The younger generation wants elegance that’s Insta-worthy, yet spiritually rooted,” said one wedding manager. This harmony of Western sophistication and traditional authenticity defines the city’s evolving wedding landscape.

Pastel & carnival themes rule weddings

This season, city couples are embracing creative wedding trends. Carnival-themed haldi ceremonies and pastel sunflower-themed weddings have become top favourites. Sangeet nights are turning into choreographed performances, adding glamour to the celebrations.

Wedding rush before December

As December offers fewer muhurats, most couples prefer holding their weddings towards the end of November. We always suggest opting for covered lawns or indoor venues to prevent disruptions due to unpredictable rain. On average, the wedding budget in the city stands around Rs 20 lakh, making this season one of the busiest times for event planners and vendors.

— Rahul Bodhankar, CMD, Bodhankar Events LLP

Social media shaping weddings

After Covid, weddings have changed a lot. Social media now drives most trends, and people are choosing Western-style themes. However, our heritage city still lacks hill station venues, large banquet halls, and better connectivity with other states.

— Neeraj Jyotishi, director, Event Factory