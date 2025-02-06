VPDs workshop to sensitise city paediatricians

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The health and pediatric sections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in association with MGM Medical College, conducted a workshop on Surveillance for Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs), at the medical college, today afternoon.

The CSMC’s medical officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, World Health Organisation’s Surveillance Medical Officer (WHO-SMO) Dr Mujeeb Syed, Routine Immunisation Officer Dr Ujwala Bhamre and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer Dr Megha Jogdand guided the participants at the workshop conducted under the guidance of the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth.

Emphasis was given on immediately notifying the health section about cases of sudden paralysis in children under 15 years, GBS (Guillain-Barré Syndrome), fever with rashes, suspected cases of diphtheria, and whooping cough. It was also conveyed that Birth Doses of vaccines administered to newborns must be given within the prescribed time frame.

A total of 100 doctors attended the workshop, including 83 private paediatricians and neurologists, as well as assistant MoH Dr Archana Rane and other health officials from the municipal corporation.

Notably, the event was also attended by the Paediatric Association’s president Dr Abhijit Joshi and secretary Dr Vinod Totla and the Neurology Association’s president Dr Makarand Kanjalkar and Prof (Dr) Anjali Kale of MGM’s Department of Pediatrics.

The City Tuberculosis Officer Dr Manisha Bhondwe conducted the proceedings. Head of MGM’s Department of Pediatrics Dr Madhuri Engade, CSMC’s Dr. Ujwala Bhamare and the health section officials worked diligently to ensure the successful execution of the workshop.