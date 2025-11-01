Vulnerable turtle straying in Kiradpura released in natural habitat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An Indian flapshell turtle found by the roadside in the Kiradpura area of the city was safely released back into its natural habitat through the joint efforts of the Department of Forest (DoF) and local animal rescuers.

While returning home from work at night, a young man named Adil Hamid Basmeh spotted a turtle by the roadside. He immediately contacted the DoF. Soon after, animal lover Ravi Parikh rushed to the spot, captured the turtle safely, and handed it over to the forest personnel.

Released after 24-hour observation

Deepak Watane of the ‘Man With Indies Foundation’ took the turtle to veterinarian Dr. Amit Pardeshi for a medical check-up. After 24 hours of observation, in the presence of Range Forest Officer Rahul Sapkal, Forester Rupali Solshe, and Wildlife Rescue Team led by Ashish Joshi comprising members Harsh Kevare, and Kale, the turtle was released back into its natural habitat.

The Indian flapshell turtle is a species that inhabits sandy and muddy shores. Since June and July are its breeding months, it is often found around wetlands during this period. Due to sand excavation and transportation activities around the Nath Sagar area, these turtles sometimes unknowingly end up in the city. In such cases, they are rescued, given medical attention, and released safely back into the habitat.

The above turtle is listed as ‘Vulnerable’ on the IUCN Red List and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hence, hunting or trading this species is a punishable offense under the law. The DoF has appealed that if anyone comes across such a turtle, they should contact the wildlife helpline or call 1926 immediately.