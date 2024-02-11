Vyapari Mahasangh opposes tax hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is increasing the rates for new properties from April 1. The Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh has opposed the decision and has warned of agitation.

For new properties, the tax will be increased by 65 percent for households and 128 percent for commercial properties. The Mahasangh has raised its voice against this excessive tax increase. A statement has been given to the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and housing minister Atul Save. Soon a delegation will meet the municipal administrator G Sreekanth and give him a statement of demand. The vice president of the Mahasangh Lakshminarayan Rathi has warned of organizing a mass protest if the tax hike is not withdrawn.