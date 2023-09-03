Vyapari Mahasangh refrain from supporting bandh

Protests against lathi-charge on Maratha community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In response to the recent lathi-charge incident on Maratha protesters in Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, the Sakal Maratha Samaj has given a bandh call. However, the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh, has declared its decision not to participate in the bandh called on Monday. They have clarified that they won't object if individual traders voluntarily choose to close their shops in support of the protest.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a stringent bandh across the entire Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, including the city, in solidarity with the victims of the lathi attack in Antarwali. In this context, a meeting of Vyapari Mahasangh office bearers convened at Niral Bazar on Sunday to deliberate on the market strike. Following discussions among business representatives, it was collectively decided not to support the strike.

Adeshpal Singh Chhabra, president of the Marathwada Chamber of Commerce and Trade, Ajay Shah, senior vice-president of the Confederation of All India Traders, and Shivshankar Swamy, general secretary of Mahasangh, and others were present.