W20 delegates expressed gratitude before leaving city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The W20 delegates, who were in the city, for the past two or more days, left the city with smiles on their faces and expressing gratitude to the host today (March 1). Their last words heard at the airport were Bye. Bye. Thanks a lot, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They were indebted to the host administration for making the arrangements for the W20 meeting.

It may be noted that the district administration bid adieu to 16 women delegates on February 28 evening, while the remaining foreign delegates left the city by morning flights today.

Under the guidance of the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Vikas Meena, commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta and superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, the officers and other staff played a vital role in making all the things as per the plan. The airport director D G Salve and his team also ensured that the guest arrives and depart without any inconvenience. The reception committee comprising assistant collector Kuldeep Jangam, deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Vijay Chavan, sub-divisional magistrate Rameshwar Rodge, Vikram Rajput and other officials of revenue administration today were present at the airport to see-off the delegates.