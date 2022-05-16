Wafks chairman, members, officers inspect Aflatoon mosque, land in Mandki

Aurangabad, May 16.

The office-bearers and officers of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) inspected ‘Aflatoon' mosque at Fazalpura and Wakfs land in Mandki on Monday.

There were encroachments on land belonging to Wakfs Board at Mandki Shivar for the past many years. The Board took the land into possession. Its value is in crores of rupees.

MSBW chairman Wajahat Mirza along with members MP Imitiaz Jaleel, and Fouzia Khan inspected the land.

The premises of Aflatoon mosque has spread on one and a half acres to two acres of land at Fazalpura. Some residents started making claims for the land. The land dispute is going on for the past one and half years. The land belongs to MSBW.

The office-bearers and officers also visited Aflatoon mosque at Fazalpura at 12.30 pm. Chief executive officer of the Board Shaikh Anees and other officers were present.

The chairman and members instructed the officers for the protection of the land. The officers were asked to take concrete steps to avoid encroachment again on Mandki land and remove encroachments wherever they sprang up on MSBW’s land.

A meeting of the Wakfs Board will be organised at Mahsul Prabodhini on May 17.