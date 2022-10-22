Wait continues for Angioplasty in GMCH

Aurangabad:

Angiography started in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from August after almost three years. However, the wait continues for angioplasty. Therefore, after the diagnosis of blockage in GMCH, the heart disease patients have to reach a private hospital for angioplasty.

A cath lab was set up in the GMCH in a super specialty block built with a fund of Rs 150 crore from the Central and State governments, but two years of corona, then lack of manpower caused delay for the angiography and angioplasty facility. Finally the much awaited angiography facility started from August 17. This facility brought great relief to heart disease patients. It was said by the GMCH administration that an angioplasty facility will be started soon after the opening of this facility, but it has not started yet. Adequate manpower is required to start this facility. The hospital said that efforts are being made in this regard. Angiographies of 22 patients have been done in the last one and a half month in the super specialty block in GMCH.