Waiter stabbed over delay in food service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A waiter was seriously injured after being stabbed by a gang of rowdies angered over delayed food service at Janata Hotel in Old Mondha. The attack occurred around 11 pm on Thursday.

The victim, 19-year-old Rasik Khan from Uttar Pradesh, was serving the accused Chaus (alias Mehmood Yafai), Faroo, Sultan, and another man when they demanded food urgently without waiting to be seated. When Rasik asked them to sit down first, Chaus became aggressive, verbally abused him, and declared himself the “local don” before physically assaulting him. The other gang members joined in, and Chaus stabbed Rasik in the abdomen with a sharp weapon. Kranti Chowk police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The attackers fled upon learning that police were on their way. Rasik was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Locals condemned the incident and demanded strict action against such criminals who threaten public safety.