Waliuddin Inamdar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haji Waliuddin Falahuddin Inamdar (85, Silk Mills Colony), Khalifa of Chishtiya lineage, passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday afternoon. His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Safa Mosque, Silk Mills Colony after Namaz-e-Isha and burial took place at Shah Shokhta Miya (RA) graveyard. He is survived by five sons, two daughters and an extended family.