Wall of Devagiri Fort collapses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Heavy rains that began around 4 pm on Saturday lashed the Daulatabad area throughout the night. The rainfall caused a wall near the Ganpati temple at Daulatabad (Devagiri) Fort to collapse up to one and a half meters. As a result, the pathway leading to the top of the fort near Bara Dari was blocked. On receiving information, Conservator Assistant Superintendent Sanjay Rohankar and Nilesh Koli, along with fort staff R.D. Ghate, Asaram Kale, Sayyad Afroz, Anil, Vishal, Alim Pathan, and Aniket, cleared the pathway.