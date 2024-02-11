Waluj businesses choke on smoke as garbage burns next door

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Businesses in Waluj's E-Sector are fuming over incessant smoke and stench emanating from burning garbage dumped near their units. The waste, dumped by the local Ranjangaon Gram Panchayat, poses not only health risks but also the constant fear of a fire spreading to nearby companies.

The garbage, dumped at the Ranjangaon percolation tank area, is primarily collected from homes and businesses without proper segregation, rendering it unusable for treatment by Mahindra Company, the designated waste handler. Despite the lack of segregation, the Panchayat continues to dump the mixed waste, leading to burning as the piles grow.

Entrepreneurs including Suresh Phular and Shivaji Mahajan have demanded immediate action from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Panchayat to permanently remove the nuisance and ensure proper waste disposal. They worry that the smoke and potential fire pose a major threat to their businesses and the environment.

While MPCB claims to have not received any official complaints from the entrepreneurs. Tehsildar Satish Soni has directed the block development officer to investigate the matter.