Waluj deputy sarpanch appeals to create awareness about Development Plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj deputy sarpanch has submitted a memorandum to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA), on Tuesday, and appealed to the administration concerned to create awareness about the new city development plan in the rural areas on the outskirts of the city.

The state has awarded the responsibility of developing land and expanding the city to the CSMRDA through Cidco. However, the farmers are unaware about the approved plan. As a result, they often carry out constructions unintentionally that are not in the line with the planned development. The population is expanding rapidly in the villages close to the city. The marking of illegal plotting is being done at many places. The villagers are being misled by these land-sellers, said the deputy sarpanch Khaled Pathan.

What are the demands?

The deputy sarpanch demanded to create awareness about the plan amongst the villagers and farmers. Display of signboards on the roads (proposed for widening under DP) with necessary information. It would help evade illegal constructions in future and the villagers need not have to be shelterless. He also expressed his concern over the persons doing petty businesses (to earn their livelihoods) on the roads proposed for widening. Few traders are running their businesses on their own plots, while others are illegal. Hence there is a dire need to rehabilitate the traders running businesses on illegal land.

Consider alternatives...

The government and CSMRDA should construct commercial complexes and provide space on rent to small businesses, so their livelihoods are not affected.

The memorandum emphasizes a three-pronged approach for effective implementation of the plan – Public awareness at the local level, Clear and accessible information and inclusive rehabilitation that ensures social equity. Now, all eyes are on the CSMRDA to see what stand they take on the matter.