Waluj love affair ends in tragedy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic chapter of love, conflict, and heartbreak unfolded in Sajapur, Waluj MIDC on Friday afternoon, as a young couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a rented house behind the SBI Bank.

The deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi Kharade (24, Avhana in Buldhana district), and Shivanand Jadhav (26, Ajintha). According to the police, early investigations suggest the incident may be a case of joint suicide, reportedly linked to personal turmoil involving a love affair, plans of marriage, and disputes related to a second marriage. Vaishnavi, who worked at a company in the Waluj MIDC area, had been living in the rented house for the past few months. Shivanand had moved in with her about four to five months ago. On Friday, around 2 pm, the landlord’s daughter went to inform them about the water supply. When repeated knocks went unanswered, she sensed something was wrong and alerted the neighbours and her family. Panic gripped the locality as residents rushed to the house. The Waluj MIDC Police were informed immediately. A team led by PI Rameshwar Gade, along with PSI Sanjay Gitte, API Pravin Patharkar, and other personnel, reached the spot. With help from locals, they broke open the door. Inside, a disturbing scene awaited: Shivanand was found hanging from a saree, while Vaishnavi lay unconscious on the floor. Both were rushed to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared them dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered by Waluj MIDC Police Station.