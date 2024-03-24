Waluj markets flourish on the occasion of Rangotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Waluj area buzzed with activity on Holi, the festival of colors, commenced on Sunday. Bustling crowds filled shops, eager to purchase paints and sprayers. Areas like Pandharpur, More Chowk, and Maharana Pratap Chowk witnessed a surge in sales of paints, powders, and other festive essentials. With Friday being a weekly holiday for many workers, traders had set up shops well in advance to cater to the growing demand. Parents accompanied by enthusiastic children browsed through a variety of options, including popular characters like Chhota Bheem and Spiderman. Notably, there was a preference for eco-friendly colors, with public awareness campaigns highlighting the harmful effects of chemical-based ones. Social organizations advocated for a dry Holi to conserve water, a message that resonated with many citizens opting for a more environmentally conscious celebration.