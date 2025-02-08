Waluj police arrest bike thief

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a swift crackdown on vehicle theft, MIDC Waluj police have arrested a bike thief and seized five stolen motorcycles. The breakthrough came through CCTV footage, which led investigators straight to the accused.

The accused, identified as Pradip Bhaskar Bhivasane from Vadod Chatha, Sillod, was caught after police analyzed surveillance footage following a complaint. On Tuesday morning, a local resident parked his black motorcycle (MH 20 FN 5038) near the Yashashree company gate. An hour later, the bike had vanished. The owner searched the area but found no trace, prompting him to file a complaint at the police station.

CCTV holds the Key

With the help of CCTV footage and local informants, police traced Bhivasane, who confessed during interrogation. He not only led officers to the stolen motorcycle but also revealed the location of five others he had taken from different areas.

Crackdown on vehicle theft

Under the direction of Senior PI Rameshwar Gade and Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Shinde, a special team including Constables Jaalindar Randhe and others executed the arrest.

Authorities have intensified their efforts to curb vehicle threats in the Waluj industrial area. Police have urged vehicle owners to remain vigilant and ensure proper security measures to prevent such incidents.

Waluj police arrest a bike thief; five stolen motorcycles recovered. The accused sits on the ground with the police team in the background.