Waluj police arrest three chain snatchers within three hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Acting with remarkable speed, Waluj police solved a chain-snatching case within just three hours on Wednesday night, arresting three suspects involved in the crime that occurred around 8.45 pm near Ovi Collection.

The victim, Suman Yadav, was walking with her daughter when three men on a moped snatched two gold chains from her neck and fled. She suffered minor injuries and received immediate medical care. Police quickly reviewed CCTV footage from outside the Ovi Collection store, which clearly showed the culprits. Acting under the guidance of senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, the crime detection team traced and arrested Sumit Rupekar, Shubham Vaidya, and Sagar Kedare, all residents of Sajapur. Investigations revealed that the trio had planned the theft and used a Pulsar 220 motorcycle for the act. It also emerged that Vaidya and Kedare, who were earlier externed from the district by order of the deputy commissioner of police, had returned and resumed criminal activities. The swift operation was led by assistant commissioner of police Dr. Bhagirathi Pawar, senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade, and police sub-inspector Pravin Patharkar, along with the crime detection team. Police sub-inspector Arvind Shinde is continuing the investigation.