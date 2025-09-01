Waluj sends 10–15 vehicle convoy to support Maratha protesters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, led by Manoj Jarange, received strong backing from the Waluj region. On Sunday, traders, entrepreneurs, and citizens organized a convoy of 10–15 vehicles including trucks, cargo vehicles, pickups, and cars carrying grains, drinking water, and ready-to-eat food directly to the protesters.

The support extended beyond Waluj city to Bajajnagar, Jogeshwari, Itawa, Ranjangaon, and nearby villages. Supporters expressed a shared resolve: “It is our responsibility to strengthen the movement.” The Maratha Vyavasay Sangh contributed a large shipment of grains via an Aisher truck. Participants included Dr Shivaji Kanhere, division head Narsingh Chavan, city president Vishnu Kale, Waluj city head Gokul Karale, Dnyaneshwar Sukhache, and others.