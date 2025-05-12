Want to secure tomorrow's job? Learn technology from today
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In today's digital age, the use of technology is increasing rapidly. So, it has become essential for all professionals, not just those in the IT sector, to acquire some basic technical skills. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to change the nature of work to a great extent in the next five years. To secure jobs or survive in business, there is a need to learn new technical skills,” opined experts in an educational seminar held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday.
The education seminar was organised on 'Tech Driven Tomorrow Skills for Every Business Professional', jointly by Lokmat and the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR)-Pune, and received an enthusiastic response from the youth and job seekers.
Laxman Ghube, Himanshu Deolankar and Pooja Pathade participated in the panel discussion in this seminar. The experts gave answers to the questions asked by the participants.
Nature of work to change
In this seminar, Rushikesh Khaladkar said that the need for work would not disappear due to the use of AI. “However, the way it is done will definitely change. So, understanding technology has become a necessity for everyone today,” he added.
IMDR in top B-schools in country
Dr Abhijit Shivne said that IMDR is one of the leading B-Schools in the country in the field of management education and it offers an AICTE-approved two-year PGDM programme.
What technological changes to happen in next-5-yr?
Assistant Professor Darshan Bagde said that by 2030, technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, virtual reality and data analytics would lead to major changes in many jobs. "Some tasks will be completely done by machines, while the nature of some work will change. So, it is necessary for students and young professionals to learn new technical skills," he said. He appealed to the students and youth to enrol in 'IMDR' and make their future bright.