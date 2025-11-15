Want to work in the disability sector? Register first

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Civil society organisations and institutions working in the field of welfare, rehabilitation, and empowerment of persons with disabilities must complete their registration by November 30, appealed district disabled empowerment officer Babasaheb Arawat.

This registration is mandatory under Sections 49 to 53 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The Commissioner for Disability Welfare has been designated as the competent authority for this registration. Individuals, institutions, or organisations in the district that wish to work in the disability sector must register with the Commissioner for Disability Welfare by November 30 and obtain a registration certificate.

If any unregistered organisation or person is found working in the disability sector, action will be taken against them under Section 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. As per the Government Resolution dated October 17, 2025, no individual or civil society organisation can work in the disability sector without valid registration. Those working without valid registration will face action under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and other applicable laws, as clearly stated in the provisions.

For more information, District Disabled Empowerment Officer,ZP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has appealed to contact district disability empowerment officer Babasaheb Arawat.