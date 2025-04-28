Waqf amendments violative of fundamental rights;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) along with various religious and community organisations and intellectuals will agitate for three months peacefully until the new amendments in the Wakf Act are withdrawn.

Experts members of the Board and scholars talking to media persons on Monday, said that the ruling party passed arbitrary, discriminatory amendments in the act and minority community members totally rejected the amendments, which trample upon the constitutional and fundamental rights of the country’s largest minority.

The Board, different religious and community organisations and intellectuals, made representations against the amendments before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Additionally, five crore Muslims across the country sent emails to the JPC chairman expressing total rejection of these changes. Despite this, and in violation of parliamentary and democratic norms, the representations were ignored. They said that as a last resort, they took the legal route and challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court and creating awareness among the masses.

“These amendments are discriminatory in nature and thus directly contradict Article 14 of the Constitution. The rights and protections granted to the Waqf properties of other religious communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists--have been denied to Muslims through these amendments,” they said.

Maulana Fazal ur Rahman Mujaddi, Maulana Yaseen Usmani Badayuni, Maulana Moizuddin Qasmi, Hafiz Sharfuddin, Mohd Hussain Razvi, Maulana Ilyas Khan Falahi and Adil Madni were present at the brifing.