Waqf Board announces demolition action against illegal tenants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal corporation launching a road widening campaign across the city, fear has spread among property owners. Seizing the moment, the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW) has also become active, stating that several unauthorised constructions have been made on Waqf-owned land.

MSBW chairman Sameer Qazi warned that only those tenants who have valid rental agreements with the board will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC). If a property does not have this NOC, it will be demolished.

Widespread unauthorised construction

There are numerous Waqf properties throughout the city. These are typically leased out through Mutawallis (caretakers). However, about 99 per cent of these structures are unauthorised constructions, according to the report. Some of these are now affected by road widening operations, prompting concern among tenants and occupants. Property holders on Waqf land are now scrambling to see if their homes or shops can be regularised under the Gunthewari Act (which allows for legal recognition of unauthorised plots in certain conditions).

Qazi expressed concern that the board lacks sufficient space to run youth training programmes because of encroachments. He emphasized that action will be taken against illegal occupants. Those with a valid rental agreement will be issued NOCs, and property owners have been given 15 days to complete this process, he said.

CSMC administrator’s stand

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth clarified that properties located within "Gaothan" (village-settlement areas) cannot be regularised under the Gunthewari scheme. This includes certain Waqf lands and slum areas. However, he added that the municipal corporation will form a separate policy for such cases. Accordingly, those holding NOC from the Waqf Board will be considered for regularisation under the Gunthewari scheme, he said.