Waqf Board to develop football ground, indoor games stadium at Aam Khas Maidan

Football, indoor games stadium

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major development, the Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW) Sameer Qazi, on Friday, announced that a large football ground and an indoor sports stadium will be developed at Aam Khas Maidan. He also mentioned that a proposal will soon be submitted to build a similar stadium in Beed city.

A joint fund of ₹400 crore from the Central and State Minority Affairs Ministries is being sought for the stadiums at Aam Khas and Beed. Earlier, a proposal worth ₹109 crore had been submitted to the government specifically for the football stadium at Aam Khas. The board is now working to secure additional funding for the project. The initial discussions have already taken place with union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and State Minority Affairs Minister Dattatray Bharane, said Kazi.

After the Board meeting held at Haj House, several key decisions were announced. He said, “ 143 institutions will be taken under the board's control and developed. Legal action will be taken against those who have not signed lease agreements. In the financial year 2024–25, the board received ₹10 crore in revenue. For the 2025–26 financial year, the board has set a target to collect ₹20 crore.”

Kazi further said, “ The other decisions taken in the meeting included increase in salaries of daily-wage employees’, conduct of public hearings on the last Thursday of every month, and hold board meetings on Fridays.”

The meeting was attended by board members Maulana Athar Ali, Adv A U Pathan, Adv Ifteqar Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Junaid Syed, Deputy CEO Mushir Shaikh, and Special Superintendent Khusro Khan.