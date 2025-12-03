Waqf property-owners struggles to upload info on Umeed portal

All eyes set on whether the last date of December 5 to upload details will be extended or not?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Government has directed the registration of properties under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board. Property owners have been asked to upload information on the ‘Umeed’ portal. Over the past few days, thousands of property owners across the state have attempted to upload their details. With the December 5 deadline approaching, the portal has been malfunctioning for the past eight days, frequently showing errors and failing to cooperate. This has left many property owners frustrated and anxious.

The Maharashtra State Waqf Board has appointed dedicated officials to assist in uploading property information on the portal. So far, information for 45,116 Waqf properties has been uploaded. Of these, 27,028 properties were uploaded by makers, while only 7,535 were finalised by checkers. Errors in several property entries led to 2,634 properties being rejected.

For the past eight days, property owners have been trying repeatedly to upload their information, but server downtimes have made the process impossible. Frustrated, the Maharashtra Waqf Board has repeatedly emailed the private company managing the portal, but no improvements have been made.

Chairman Sameer Qazi of the Waqf Board said that if the Central Government genuinely wants to protect Waqf properties, it must extend the deadline for uploading information. “The Board has deployed its entire machinery to ensure smooth functioning of the portal. Only if the portal works properly will all institutions and properties be able to upload their data,” he said.

The final deadline for uploading property information is December 5, yet thousands of properties remain to be registered.