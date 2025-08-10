Ward engineers have no time to look at potholes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Since there are no elected public representatives at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the junior engineers and deputy engineers of the ward office have no time to pay attention to citizens' complaints.

A big pothole formed on the road in front of MGM University 15 days ago. Many vehicle owners were injured after falling into this pothole.

Smart citizens placed a plastic cap to alert vehicle owners. Complaints were made to the authorities. Even after that, the ward engineer does not have time to pay attention to this.

According to details, the CSMC laid a drainage line on the road from Chishtiya Police Station to MGM three weeks ago. Soil was also hastily poured on it. This soil was eroded and a big pothole formed at one place.

Many vehicle owners are getting injured after falling into this pothole. Some two-wheelers and four-wheelers started getting stuck. Citizens of the area placed a plastic cap in the pothole to alert vehicle owners.

Bricks and tree branches were placed around. The intention is so that no one gets injured. Complaints were also made to Jagdish Padalkar, Ward Engineer of Zone( No. 5) of the Municipal Corporation. But the ward engineers do not have time to solve this problem. The ward engineers are not ready to go to the various wards in their area of work and see the problems.