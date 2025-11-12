Wards of established leaders to try luck in upcoming civic elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the announcement of prabhag reservations for the upcoming municipal elections on Tuesday, the political atmosphere in the city has heated up. As the election picture becomes clearer, the sons and daughters of several prominent city leaders are expected to enter the fray to test their political fortunes. Among these are Harshvardhan Bhagwat Karad, Harshvardhan Sanjay Kenekar, Rishi Pradeep Jaiswal, Siddhant Sanjay Shirsat, Harshada Sanjay Shirsat, Dharmaraj Ambadas Danve, Rishi Chandrakant Khaire, Sachin Suryakant Khaire, and Siddharth (Sunny) Nandkumar Ghodele.

The municipal corporation has always been the centre of city politics. After serving two to three terms as corporators, leaders such as Pradeep Jaiswal, Chandrakant Khaire, Sanjay Shirsat, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Narayan Kuche, Kishanchand Tanwani, Ambadas Danve, and Sanjay Kenekar have gone on to become MPs, MLAs and MLCs. Now, the second generation of some of these leaders is ready to step into politics.

Dr. Bhagwat Karad’s son Harshvardhan, who was 29 in 2015, had shown interest in contesting the elections even then. Since elections were not held for nearly a decade, he now gets another opportunity at the age of 39 and is likely to contest from the family’s traditional constituency.

Similarly, MLC Sanjay Kenekar’s son Harshvardhan Kenekar has been active in social work recently and is seeking a suitable ward to contest from.

Pradeep Jaiswal’s son Rishikesh had expressed interest in contesting from the Gulmandi ward in 2015, but withdrew as Rishi Khaire, son of Chandrakant Khaire, contested from there. Now, Rishikesh Jaiswal has become more active in city politics.

Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, well aware of the importance of the corporator’s post, may see both his son Siddhant (a former corporator) and daughter Harshada contest this time.

From the Khaire family, Rishi, son of Chandrakant Khaire, and Sachin, his nephew, are also expected to enter the race once again.

Former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve’s son Dharmaraj Danve is also being discussed as a possible candidate. Meanwhile, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele’s son Sunny Ghodele is reportedly eager to contest the upcoming municipal elections.